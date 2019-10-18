Country radio DJ Bob Kingsley, 80, dies at home in Texas

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, Bob Kingsley accepts the Mae Boren Axton Service Award during the 11th annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Kingsley, who in the 1950s started with Armed Forces Radio and went on to lead country music fans around the world counting down the weekly hits, has died in Texas. Rob Simbeck, a friend and national producer of the "Bob Kingsley's Country Top 40," says Kingsley died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home in Weatherford. He was 80. (Wade Payne/Invision via AP, File)