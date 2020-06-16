Powell warns that long downturn would mean severe damage

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington. The Federal Reserve says it will keep buying bonds, Wednesday, June 10, to maintain low borrowing rates and support the U.S. economy in the midst of a recession. And it says nearly all the Fed‚Äôs policymakers foresee no rate hike through 2022. .(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)