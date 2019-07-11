David Bromberg fears huge violin collection must be split up

In this 2009 photo, musician David Bromberg poses with some of his 263 historic American violins in Wilmington, Del. Bromberg, known for collaborating with Bob Dylan and the Beatle’s George Harrison, was set to sell his massive collection of historic violins to the Library of Congress, but the deal has fallen through. The Delaware News Journal reports that the collection will have to be broken up and sold separately after the library failed to find a donor. (Suchat Pederson/The News Journal via AP)