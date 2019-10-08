Atlanta TV star: $750,000 in jewelry stolen from Lamborghini

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2010 file photo, Grammy award winning artist Clifford "TI" Harris, left, poses for the media with his wife reality star Tameka "Tiny" Harris, right, during an Alzheimers "For the Love of Our Fathers" foundation honoree luncheon at the Luckie Lounge in Atlanta. Harris says $750,000 dollars' worth of jewelry was stolen from her Lamborghini outside of an Atlanta bar on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Smith, File)