Wayward wallaroo rescued from river after chase in Illinois

Dr. Allison Spayer treats Wally the Wallaroo in the operating room at Bridgeview Animal Hospital, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Peru, Ill. Wally escaped from his owner Nathan Drewel in Peru shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Wally jumped into the Illinois River and was rescued by a random fishing boat who scooped him up in a fishing net and was transported to Bridgeview Animal Hospital in Peru for treatment. (Scott Anderson/NewsTribune via AP)