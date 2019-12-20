Boy berated by teacher says he's still grateful for 2 dads

FILE - This July 31, 2015 file photo shows professional dancer Louis Van Amstel, a former cast member on "Dancing with the Stars," at the 2015 Special Olympics Celebrity Dance Challenge in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amstel's fifth-grade son was berated by a substitute teacher after he said he was thankful that he‚Äôs finally going to be adopted by his two dads. The boy‚Äôs classmates say the teacher said, ‚Äúthat‚Äôs nothing to be thankful for‚Äù and lectured the 30 kids in the class about her views on homosexuality. The substitute was escorted from the building. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)