Raiders cut Antonio Brown before he ever plays for team

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2019 file photo, Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown smiles before stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif. Brown has asked the Oakland Raiders to release him a day after he was fined for an outburst at practice toward general manager Mike Mayock. Brown put a post on his Instagram account early Saturday, Sept. 7 morning saying he's not made but wants the freedom to prove his skeptics wrong. The post ends with his request to be released.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)