Malaysia coroner rules out others in French-Irish teen death

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a security guard stands next to a notice showing Nora Anne Quoirin, in Seremban, Malaysia. A Malaysian coroner ruled Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 the death of the French-Irish teen, whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort where she vanished while on holiday, was most likely a misadventure that didn't involve other people. (AP Photo/FL Wong, File)