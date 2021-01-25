Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia

FILE - This Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem. Israel's Supreme Court on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, rejected an appeal challenging the extradition of Leifer, a former teacher wanted in Australia accused of sexually abusing several former students at a Jewish school in Melbourne, clearing the way for her to stand trial after a six-year legal saga. Leifer is currently on a plane to Australia, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)