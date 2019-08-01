Survey: US manufacturing growth slows again in July

In this July 5, 2019, file photo Andre Harris works on the line at beyond Green, a maker of biodegradable bags in Lake Forest, Calif. U.S. factory activity expanded at a slower rate in July, as measures of production and employment fell. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says that its manufacturing index slipped to 51.2 last month from 51.7 in June. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)