Federal court: Duggar sister privacy lawsuit can proceed

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2014 file photo, Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. A federal appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by four reality show sisters can proceed against an Arkansas city that released confidential information about their alleged sexual abuse by a brother. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday, July 12, 2019 that Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Joy Duggar expected privacy when officials from the city of Springdale and Washington County, Arkansas investigated claims that their brother Josh sexually abused them. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)