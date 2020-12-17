Texas oilman's Ansel Adams photo gets $988,000 at auction

This 1942 Ansel Adams photo provided by Sotheby's and The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust shows, a West Texas oilman's mural-sized print of Ansel Adams' photo, "The Grand Tetons and the Snake River, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming." Sotheby's New York, the auction house, said Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, that the print sold for $988,000, a record price for Adams at auction. (Ansel Adams/The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust/Sotheby's via AP)