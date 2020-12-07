Egypt's El-Sissi pays state visit to France; activists angry

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi pose before their talks at the Elysee palace, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Paris. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is paying a state visit to France for talks on fighting terrorism, the conflict in Libya and other regional issues, amid criticism from human rights groups over the Egyptian leader's crackdown on dissent. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)