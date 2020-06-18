China charges 2 Canadians with spying in Huawei-linked case

FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file imag made from video, Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based non-governmental organization, speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. China has charged two detained Canadians with spying in cases linked to Canada’s arrest of a Huawei executive on U.S. charges. Chinese prosecutors said Friday, June 19, 2020, that Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been charged.(AP Photo, File)