Greek court rules Golden Dawn party criminal organization

People holding a banner depicting Greek rap singer Pavlos Fyssas, who was stabbed and killed by a supporter of the extreme right Golden Dawn party in 2013, triggering a crackdown on the party, gather for a protest outside a court in Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. The court is to deliver a landmark verdict in the marathon, five-year-long trial against the country's extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party Wednesday, with security tight and anti-fascist rallies outside the court for the politically charged case. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)