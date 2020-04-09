Pandemic has set the number of air travellers back decades

FILE - In this March 25, 2020, file photo, American and United Airlines jets are temporarily stored west of the terminals at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The number of Americans getting on airplanes has sunk to a level not seen in more than 60 years as people shelter in their homes to avoid catching or spreading the new coronavirus. The Transportation Security Administration screened fewer than 100,000 people on Tuesday, April 7, a drop of 95% from a year ago. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)