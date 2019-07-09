Krakauer: Court ruling on privacy hurts right to know

FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, "Into the Wild" author Jon Krakauer comments on his lawsuit against Montana's higher education commissioner in Bozeman, Mont. Krakauer's five-year quest to find out how and why Montana's top higher education official intervened to prevent a star college quarterback's expulsion over a rape accusation stalled Wednesday, July 3, 2019, when the state Supreme Court denied him access to those records. (AP Photo/Matt Volz, File)