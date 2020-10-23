Trial of Russian in alleged bitcoin fraud to wrap in Paris

FILE - In this Oct.4, 2017 file photo, police officers escort Alexander Vinnik, center as they leave a courthouse at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. The Russian bitcoin fraud suspect Alexander Vinnik goes on trial on Monday in Paris for allegedly having used ransomware in a fraud involving 200 victims and estimated to a global amount of 135 million euros. Alexander Vinnik, who is also wanted in the United States and in Russia, is facing up to ten years in prison in a four-day trial in France over charges of extorsion, money laundering and criminal association. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, File)