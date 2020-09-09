Mall owners close to buying JC Penney out of bankruptcy

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, a shopper heads into a J.C. Penney store in Seattle. Mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners are close to a deal to buy department store chain J.C. Penney out of bankruptcy and keep the chain running, an attorney for Penney's announced Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)