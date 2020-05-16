Washington Redskins player arrested in Colorado

FILE - This June 11, 2018, file photo, shows NFL football player Cody Latimer. Latimer is facing five charges, including felony illegal discharge of a firearm, following his arrest in a Denver suburb Saturday morning, May 16, 2020. The Douglas County sheriff's office says deputies arrested 27-year-old Cody Latimer after responding to a report just after midnight of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/File)