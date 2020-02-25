Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down, Bob Chapek named new head

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2015, file photo, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Bob Chapek poses with Minnie Mouse during a ceremony at the Hong Kong Disneyland, as they celebrate the Hong Kong Disneyland's 10th anniversary. The Walt Disney Co. has named Bob Chapek CEO, replacing Bob Iger, effective immediately, the company announced Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

NEW YORK - The Walt Disney Co. has named Bob Chapek CEO, replacing Bob Iger, effective immediately.

Iger will become executive chairman. Chapek was most recently chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Iger will remain chairman through the end of his contract Dec. 31, 2021.

Iger said it was an "optimal time" for him to step down following Disney's acquisition of Fox's entertainment assets and the launch of Disney Plus streaming service in November.

Chapek is only the seventh CEO in Disney history.

