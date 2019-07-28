Venezuelan Cruz-Diez, pioneer in kinetic art, dies in Paris

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2008, file photo, Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez talks about his Physichromie no. 500 in New York. Cruz-Diez, a leading Latin American avant-garde artist praised for his work with color, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Paris surrounded by his family, according to his official website. He was 95. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file)