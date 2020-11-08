Firecrackers and prayers as Indians celebrate Harris' win

Indian children carry placards of U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during celebrations for her victory at a temple in Thulasendrapuram, the hometown of Harris' maternal grandfather, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Waking up to the news of Kamala Harris' election as Joe Biden's running mate, overjoyed people in her Indian grandfather's hometown are setting off firecrackers, carrying her placards and offering prayers. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)