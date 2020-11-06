A look at Myanmar's election and Suu Kyi's expected victory

Supporters wearing shirts with logos of the Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) cheer as they take part in the final day of campaigning for the Nov. 8 elections Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Data township, Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar's citizens go to the polls Sunday in an effort to sustain the fledgling democracy they helped install just five years ago. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)