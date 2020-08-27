Led by NBA, athletes again put focus on racial justice

Members of the Portland Timbers prepare to depart the stadium where the team had been scheduled to play the San Jose Earthquakes in an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Major League Soccer players boycotted five games Wednesday night in a collective statement against racial injustice. The players' actions came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night.