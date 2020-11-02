Ivory Coast electoral commission says Ouattara won 3rd term

Street vendors use parasols reading "Abobo ADOland" in reference to the Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara, who is known as ADO, at Abobo neighborhood in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. International election observers in Ivory Coast said Monday that voter turnout was "extremely low" in parts of the country after leading opposition candidates called for a boycott to protest President Alassane Ouattara's bid for a controversial third term. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)