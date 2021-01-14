Michael Cohen writes foreword for Trump impeachment book

FILE- In this May 21, 2020 file photo, Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment in New York after being furloughed from prison because of concerns over the coronavirus. A bound edition about President Donald Trump’s second impeachment will feature a foreword from an estranged associate _ former Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Skyhorse Publishing announced that “The Second Impeachment Report" comes out Feb. 9. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)