Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles is pregnant

In this Jan. 22, 2020, photo, Ruthie Ann Miles attends the 11th annual AAFCA Awards at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. Broadway actress Miles, who tragically lost her daughter and unborn child two years ago, is pregnant. The Tony-winner shared on Twitter Saturday, March 21, 2020, that she is due this spring. (Photo by Mark Von Holden /Invision/AP)