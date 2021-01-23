Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 1997 file photo, Denise Brown, sister of murder victim Nicole Brown Simpson, center, and John Q. Kelly, Brown family attorney in the O.J. Simpson civil trial, right, speaks with talk-show host Larry King, left, in Los Angeles hours after jurors assessed Simpson $25 million in punitive damages for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. King, who interviewed presidents, movie stars and ordinary Joes during a half-century in broadcasting, has died at age 87. Ora Media, the studio and network he co-founded, tweeted that King died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)