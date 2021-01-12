Indonesia starts mass COVID-19 vaccinations with president

In this image made from a video released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, President Joko Widodo, center, prepare to receive a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world's fourth most populated country. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)