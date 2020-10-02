Michigan governor's virus powers upended with court ruling

Unlock Michigan Co-Chairs Garrett Soldano, Ron Armstrong and Meshawn Maddock, left to right, speak to supporters in Lansing, Mich., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The group on Friday submitted petition signatures in a bid to repeal a law that has given Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic, demanding that the veto-proof initiative be put before the Republican-led Legislature before the year's end. It needs roughly 340,000 valid voter signatures for the bill to qualify and has a 200,000 cushion. (Rod Sanford/Detroit News via AP)