Celebs, members push for gym boycott over Trump fundraiser

FILE - In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross arrives during the NFL owners meeting on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Luxury gym Equinox and indoor cycling studio Soul Cycle are facing a backlash from some members and celebrities over a fundraiser being held for President Donald Trump by one of their executives. Ross, chairman and founder of real estate development company The Related Cos., which owns Equinox and SoulCycle, is throwing the fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at his house in the Hamptons. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)