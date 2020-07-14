Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera's death was accidental drowning

FILE - Naya Rivera, a cast member in the television series "Glee," poses at a screening and Q&A for the show, at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles on May 1, 2012. Authorities say a body has been found at a Southern California lake during the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says in a tweet that the body was found Monday morning, July 13, 2020, in the search of Lake Piru for Rivera, five days after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a boat the two had rented. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)