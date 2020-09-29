Kuwait ruler, longtime diplomat Sheikh Sabah, dies at age 91

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 file photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, welcomes Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, prior to the opening session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul. Kuwait state television said Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, the country's 91-year-old ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, had died. (Kayhan Ozer/Pool Photo via AP, File)