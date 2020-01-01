Some flee, others restock before Australia's wildfires grow

In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, a tender from HMAS Choules motors through smoke haze off the coast of Mallacoota, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. The Australian Defence Force is moving naval assets to Mallacoota on a supply mission that would last two weeks and helicopters would also fly in more firefighters since roads were inaccessible due to wildfires. (Australian Defence Force via AP)