Trump blocks Venezuelans' deportation in last political gift

Men siphon from a car gasoline that they will store and then return to the gas station to fill up again, in the San Juan neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Filling stations will only fill up car and motorcycle tanks, but not containers to avoid people from storing gasoline. Venezuela's economic crisis has sent millions fleeing and those left behind lacking basic goods, including gasoline, in a country with one of the world's largest proven oil reserves. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)