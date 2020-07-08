Fox's Carlson criticized for saying Democrats hate America

In this combination photo, Tucker Carlson, from left, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos on March 2, 2017, in New York, democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks on June 17, 2020, in Darby, Pa. and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., speaks to Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit, Feb. 14, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Carlson is drawing heat for a sharp commentary that said Democrats should be disqualified from running the country because they despise it. The Biden campaign accused Carlson of using "hate speech masquerading as journalism." Carlson had a particularly bitter exchange with Duckworth, who he called "silly and unimpressive." (AP Photo)