China builds hospital in 5 days after surge in virus cases

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, workers build a large centralized quarantine facility in Shijiazhuang in northern China's Hebei Province, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. A city in northern China is building a 3,000-unit quarantine facility to deal with an anticipated overflow of patients as COVID-19 cases rise ahead of the Lunar New Year travel rush. (Yang Shiyao/Xinhua via AP)