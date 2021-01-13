Estonia's PM resigns over corruption scandal in his party

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Estonia's Prime Minister Juri Ratas arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels. Ratas has handed in his resignation, Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, after a corruption scandal investigated by the police and prosecutors in his Center Party led to key party officials resigning, while Ratas said he personally has not done anything wrong. (Olivier Hoslet, FILE Pool via AP)