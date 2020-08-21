Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings

Debbi McMullan, left, and Melanie Barbeau confront Joseph James DeAngelo at the Sacramento County Courthouse during the third day of victim impact statements on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. DeAngelo, a former California police officer, has admitted to being the infamous Golden State Killer, committing 13 murders and nearly 50 rapes between 1975 and 1986. DeAngelo killed McMullan's mother, Cheri Domingo, and Domingo's boyfriend, Gregory Sanchez. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)