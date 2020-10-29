Pompeo wraps up anti-China tour of Asia in Vietnam

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint press briefing with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. In pre-recorded remarks Wednesday to a business conference taking place in Vietnam, Pompeo says the U.S. energy firm AES and PetroVietnam plan to soon sign an agreement on a $2.8 billion liquefied natural gas project. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)