Witness at A$AP Rocky trial didn't see rapper with bottle

Renee Black, mother of ASAP Rocky arrives at the district court in Stockholm, Friday Aug. 2, 2019, the third day of A$AP Rocky's trial. American rapper A$AP Rocky testified Thursday at his assault trial that he did everything possible to avoid a confrontation with two men he said were persistently following his entourage in Stockholm, but one of those men picked a fight with one of his bodyguards. (Fredrik Persson/TT via AP)