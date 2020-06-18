Denying marriage claim, justices OK James Brown's dying wish

FILE - In this Dec. 25, 2006 file photo, James Brown's widow, Tomi Rae Hynie, reacts after being denied access to the home she shared with the singer and the couple's 5-year-old son, in Beech Island, S.C. The Godfather of Soul's dying wish to help educate needy children is a big step closer to being fulfilled, now that South Carolina's Supreme Court -- weighing into a 14-year-old legal saga yet again — ruled Wednesday, June 17, 2020, that Brown's Hynie, his last partner, was not legally married to him. (Rainier Ehrhardt/The Augusta Chronicle via AP, File)