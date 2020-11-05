Counties with worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, voters cast their ballots on Election Day at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, S.D. U.S. voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. But in places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support. (Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP, File)