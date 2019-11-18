Paul McCartney to headline Glastonbury festival

FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. USA. Paul McCartney has snagged the coveted Saturday-night headline slot at Glastonbury next year as the British music festival celebrates its 50th birthday. Festival organizers confirmed Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 that the former Beatle will perform on the main Pyramid Stage on June 27. (AP Photo/Scott Audette, file)