Sudan protest image wins prestigious World Press Photo award

This image released by World Press Photo, Thursday April 16, 2020, by Mulugeta Ayene, The Associated Press, part of a series which won first prize in the Spot News Stories category and was also nominated for the World Press Photo Story of the Year, Relatives of a victim of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 crash mourn at a ceremony for those killed, at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 17 March 2019, a week after the incident. (Mulugeta Ayene, The Associated Press, World Press Photo via AP)