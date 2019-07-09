Olafur Eliasson retrospective in London is a sensory feast

A visitor tries to orientate through a room full of fog called 'Your blind passenger' as part of the exhibition Olafur Eliasson: 'In real life' at the Tate Modern Gallery in London, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The Tate Modern has brought together around 40 works of Eliasson. spanning the last three decades, and are on display from July 11, 2019 until January 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)