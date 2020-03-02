Opera union board member alleges coverup in Domingo scandal

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, opera singer Placido Domingo performs during a concert in Szeged, Hungary. A senior member of the main U.S. union that represents opera performers resigned Monday, March 2, 2020, accusing the leadership of a cover-up in its investigation into accusations of sexual harassment against superstar Plácido Domingo. Samuel Schultz, a baritone and elected officer of the American Guild of Musical Artists, had provided the full findings of the union's investigation to The Associated Press, which he said AGMA's leadership had planned to keep secret as part of an agreement with Domingo.(AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, File)