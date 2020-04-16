Amid lockdown, Danes find way to celebrate queen's birthday

The scene at Amalienborg Palace Square, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday, April 16, 2020, as people gather to help mark the 80th birthday of Queen Margrethe, that will not be officially celebrated Thursday April 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Many people gather at the square to wave flags and sing songs for Queen Margrethe birthday. (Niels Christian Vilmann / Ritzau Scanpix via AP)