India virus cases pass 9M; capital's hospitals under strain

Health workers and relatives carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. India’s total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began has crossed 9 million. Authorities in capital New Delhi are fighting to head off nearly 7,500 new cases a day while ensuring that the flagging economy doesn’t capsize again. The government hiked the fine for not wearing a mask four times to 2,000 rupees ($27) as it considered fresh restrictions. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)